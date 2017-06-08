Singil ng Meralco bababa ng P1.43/kWh By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Bababa ng P1.43 kada kiloWatt hour ang singil ng Manila Electric Company ngayong buwan. Nangangahulugan na ang singil ng Meralco ay magiging P8.17/kWh, ikalawang pinakamababa mula noong 2009. Ang mga kumokonsumo ng 200 kWh kada buwan ay mababawasan ng P286 ang binabayaran. Kung 300 kWh ang konsumo bababa ang binabayaran ng P429, kung 400 kWh ay P572 at kung 500 kWh ay P715. Ang pagbaba ay bunsod ng bawas sa presyo ng generation charge na umabot ng P1.0253/kWh, transmission charge na P0.1120/kWh, buwis na P0.1128/kWh at iba pang singil na P0.2360/kWh. Tumaas naman ang Fit-All charge ng P0.0590/kWh.

