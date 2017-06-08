RORO bus vs. motor: 3 patay

Tatlo katao ang patay nang masalpok ng isang RORO bus ang sinakyan nilang motorsiklo sa Socorro, Oriental Mindoro, Miyerkules ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Agad ikinasawi ni Randy Reyes at mga angkas niyang sina Norman Mendoza at Jaymar Asi ang matinding pinsala sa ulo, ayon sa ulat ng MIMAROPA regional police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-10:45 sa bahagi ng Strong Republic Nautical Highway na sakop ng Brgy. Leuteboro 2. Minamaneho ni Larry Lacito ang bus nang masalpok ang ang motor, na minaneho ni Reyes. Walang nasaktan sa mga sakay ng bus, habang ang driver nito’y nasa kostudiya na ng Socorro Police, ayon sa ulat.

