Kaso vs Marcos, et al, na sangkot sa Espinosa slay ibinaba sa homicide

IBINABA ng Department of Justice (DOJ) sa homicide ang kaso laban kay Superintendent Marvin Marcos at iba pang mga pulis na isinasangkot sa pagpatay kay Albuera, Leyte mayor Rolando Espinosa at isa pang preso sa loob ng kanilang selda sa Baybay sub-provincial jail sa Leyte noong isang taon.

Nauna nang kinasuhan si Marcos at kanyang mga tao na sina S/Insp Deogracia Pedong Diaz III, C/Insp. Calixto Canillas Jr., Insp. Lucresito Candelosas, SPO2s Benjamin Dacallos and Antonio Docil, SPO1 1 Mark Christian Cadilo, PO3 Norman Abellanosa, PO2s John Ruel Doculan and Jaime Bacsal, at PO1 Jerlan Cabiyaan ng two counts ng murder kaugnay ng pagpatay kay Espinosa at Raul Yap.

Kinasuhan din ang iba pang apat na sina Supt. Santi Noel Matira, C/Insp.Leo Daio Laraga, SPO4 4 Melvin Caboyit at PO3 Johnny Abuda Ibanez, kaugnay ng pagpatay kay Espinosa, samantalang kinasuhan naman ng murder sina S/Insp. Fritz Bioco Blanco, SPO4 4 Juanito Duarte, PO2 Lloyd Ortiguesa at PO1 1 Bernard Orpilla kaugnay ng pagpatay lay Yap.

“The panel likewise determined that the respondents strategically positioned themselves to secure the ingress and egress of the jail facility. It was also determined that evident premeditation was also present since the attack was well-planned, with the execution of the killings under the deception of implementing a search warrant,” sabi ni Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Lilian Doris Alejo na siyang pinuno ng prosecution panel at inaprubahan ni Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Pedrito Rancis.

Dahil sa kautusan ng DOJ, maaari nang magpiyansa sina Marcos.

Noong Marso 31, sinabi ni Duterte na bibigyan niya ng absolute pardon sina Marcos. Inquirer.net