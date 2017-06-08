9 Pinoy nasintensiyahan ng kamatayan sa Malaysia INQUIRER.net

NASINTENSIYAHAN ng kamatayan sa Malaysia ang siyam na Pinoy na nauna nang nasangkot sa paglusob sa Sabah apat na taon na ang nakakaraan. Binaliktad ng Appeals Court ang naunang desisyon matapos na patawan ng habambuhay na pagkakabilanggo.

Sinabi ni Court of Appeal judge Justice Mohd Zawawi Salleh, na siyang chair ng three-man panel na naging unanimous ang desisyon.

Nauna nang inapela ng prosecution ang naging desisyon ng korte.

Kabilang sa mga nahaharap sa parusang kamatayan ay sina Julham Rashid, 70; Virgilio Nemar Patulada alyas Mohammad Alam Patulada, 53; Salib Akhmad Emali, 64; Tani Lahad Dahi, 64; Basad Manuel, 42, ang anak ng yumaong Sultan Sulu Jamalul Kiram; Datu Amirbahar Hushin Kiram, 54; Atik Hussin Abu Bakar, 46; Al Wazir Osman alyas Abdul, 62; at Ismail Yasin, 77. Inaapela rin nila ang naging desisyon ng korte.

Namatay ang siyam na mga miyembro ng Malaysian security forces sa nangyaring panloloob sa pagitan ng Pebrero 12 at Abril 10, 2013.

