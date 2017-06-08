Dating Sulu vice gov, anak kakasuhan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Ipinag-utos ng Office of the Ombudsman ang pagsasampa ng kaso laban kay dating Sulu Vice Gov. Abdusakur Tan at kanyang anak na si Mayor Samier Tan ng Maimbung, Sulu kaugnay ng hindi paghahain ng Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth. Kasong paglabag sa Code of Conduct and Ethical Standard (RA 6713) ang isinampa sa mag-ama sa Sandiganbayan. Ibinasura naman ng Ombudsman ang kaso laban kay Abdusakur Tan II dahil sa kawalan ng probable cause. Pero inutusan ng Ombudsman ang field investigation unit upang imbestigahan kung mayroon siyang ill-gotten wealth matapos lumaki ng P30 milyon ang idineklara niyang pera sa bangko mula P1.8 milyon ay naging P31.8 milyon ito noong 2014. Ayon sa Forfeiture law (RA 1379) ang yaman na nakuha ng isang empleyado habang siya ay nasa gobyerno ay ituturing na ill gotten kung hindi maipaliliwanag ang legal na pinanggalingan nito. Ang kaso ay nag-ugat sa inihaing reklamo ng kalaban ng mga Tan na si Temogen Tulawie. Ibinasura ang mga reklamo kaugnay ng hindi paghahain ng SALN noong 2001 hanggang 2004 dahil ang kaso ay mayroon lamang walong taong prescription period. Pero may sapat umanong batayan ang pagsasampa ng kaso dahil sa hindi paghahain ng SALN ng nakatatandang Tan nong 2007-2011 kaya limang kaso ng paglabag ng RA 6713 ang isasampa sa kanya. Hindi naman naghain si Samier Tan ng SALN mula 2010-2011 kaya dalawang kaso ang ihahain laban sa kanya. Nauna ng sinuspendi ng Ombudsman sina Abdusakur Tan at Samier ng anim na buwan at si Abdusakur Tan II ng isang buwan matapos mapatunayang guilty sa “simple neglect of duty.” Wala na si Tan sa gobyerno noon kaya ang kanyang suspensyon ay ginawang multa na kasing halaga ng kanyang anim na buwang suweldo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.