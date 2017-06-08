Kamara hindi susunod sa SC

Hindi umano maaaring utusan ng Korte Suprema ang Kamara de Representantes at Senado upang mag-joint session.

Ayon kay House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez hindi nila papansinin ang Supreme Court sakaling magdesisyon ito at pilitin sila na mag-joint session para pag-usapan ang deklarasyon ng Martial Law sa Mindanao.

“They should go over their law books. How can the Supreme Court dictate Congress [on] what to do? We’re co-equal bodies. I’ll tear apart any directive issued by Supreme Court telling Congress, dictating Congress to convene in a joint session,” ani Alvarez.

Nagbabala si Alvarez na maaaring magkaroon ng constitutional crisis kung gagawin ito ng SC.

“There would definitely be a constitutional crisis and it would not be our fault,” dagdag pa ng lider ng Kamara.

Ang Office of the Solicitor General ang sasagot sa petisyon sa SC laban sa Kamara na inihain ng mga independent congressmen at mga abugado na kumukuwestyon sa kawalan ng joint session.

“As for us, we will not heed the Supreme Court because they have no jurisdiction to dictate Congress on what we are supposed to do,” ani Alvarez. “That’s nonsense. That’s why I said they should study again and review their law books. They should assess whether they could really do that.”

Punto pa ni Alvarez nagpasa na ang Senado at Kamara ng resolusyon na sumusuporta sa Martial law ni Duterte.

“I don’t know what kind of logic those [critics] have. Majority of the members in the Senate have already expressed support to the declaration of martial law. The House of Representatives also passed its own resolution, majority supporting the declaration of martial law. Now, if we convene a joint session, what will we discuss? We already know the decision. Maybe they want some sort of grandstanding regarding the joint session?” dagdag pa nito.