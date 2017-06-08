Shabu, cellphone, drug paraphernalia nakumpiska sa Talisay jail Cebu Daily News

KABILANG ang 28.08 gramo ng shabu na nagkakahalaga P295,994 sa mga kontrabando na nakumpiska matapos ang isinagawang inspeksyon sa loob ng Talisay City Jail sa Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City ganap na alas-8 kagabi. Sinabi ni Senior Supt. Eric Noble, director ng Cebu Provincial Police Office, na narekober din ng mga otoridad ang tatlong cellular phone at sari-saring drug paraphernalia.

Idinagdag ni Noble na nakatanggap sila ng impormasyon mula sa mga naarestong suspek na talamak ang droga sa loob ng jail facility sa Talisay City.

“A Greyhound operation conducted by the Talisay City police and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology was then conducted which resulted in the seizure of the contraband,” sabi ni Noble.

