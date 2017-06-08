Aktor nagkakamal ng yaman sa ibang bansa, pahada sa mayamang matrona By Ambet Nabus Bandera

Hmmmm, gaano katotoo ang chismax na nag-e-enjoy daw “tumambay” ang dating sikat na aktor sa isang mayamang bansa kahit na wala naman siyang ginagawa du’n? Simula raw kasi na maipakilala ito ng isang namamayagpag na co-actor niya sa mga “naulilang cougars” na nakamana ng milyones sa kanilang foreigner-husbands, eh bigla raw nag-360 degrees ang plano ni dating sikat na aktor. Imbes na bumalik sa Pilipinas ay mas gusto muna nitong namnamin ang pagtambay at paglilibot sa mayayamang lugar ng naturang bansa kasama ang sponsor niyang mga matrona. Hmmm, kilalang mahilig pumatol noon sa mga babaeng may edad ang dating sikat na aktor na noon ay isa nga sa nagtataglay ng may pinakaseksing katawan at guwapong mukha.

