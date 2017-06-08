Kim Domingo nakorner si Rain nang rumampa sa Bangkok By Jun Nardo Bandera

RUBBING elbows si Kim Domingo sa Korean superstar na si Rain nang rumampa siya sa Bangkok kamakailan. Umabot na sa Thailand ang alindog ng Kapuso sexy actress nang dumalo siya sa Viral Fest 2017 sa Bangkok. Nagsama-sama sa bansa ang social media influencers ng Asya at isa nga si Rain sa line up ng artists na dumalo sa event. Discovery rin ng social media si Kim. Dahil sa kanyang viral videos, hayun at lumikha siya ng ingay lalo na ang kanyang malusog na malusog na boobs na pinagpapantasyahan ng mga kalalakihan at kinainggitan ng mga kababaihan. Kasalukuyang napapanood si Kim sa seryeng D’Originals ng Kapuso network at sa gag show na Bubble Gang.

