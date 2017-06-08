Maris Racal: Di ko po iniyakan si McCoy!

KUMALAT ang balitang iniyakan daw ng Kapamilya singer-actress na si Maris Racal ang dati niyang ka-loveteam na si Hashtag McCoy de Leon.

Sa nakaraang presscon ng “4 of A Kind”, ang first major concert nina Maris, Sue Ramirez, Loisa Andalio at Kristel Fulgar, isa ito sa mga natanong during the question and answer portion.

Sabi ni Maris, “Wala pong ganyang nangyari. Actually, kami ni McCoy, yung last project namin before siya pumasok ng PBB was We Will Survive.

“Tapos napag-usapan naman namin nang maayos na, ‘O, hayan, magpi-PBB ka na.’ Wala naman kaming nilu-look forward na projects in the future, or work together,” ani Maris.

Hirit pa ng dalaga, “Hindi po talaga ako umiyak na ganyan-ganyan, na iniwan.”

Si McCoy ang palaging itinatambal noon kay Maris bago pa pumasok ang binata sa PBB Lucky Season 7.

Samantala, siguradong isang bonggang-bonggang regalo ang ibibigay nina Maris, Sue, Loisa at Kristel sa kanilang fans sa darating na July 8 para sa kanilang “4 Of A Kind” concert na gaganapin sa Music Museum produced by Hills & Dreams Events.

Promise ng apat na bagets, gagawin nila ang lahat para mapaligaya ang lahat ng manonood sa kanilang concert with Marvin Querido as musical director and Frank Mamaril as event director. Para sa ticket, call lang kayo sa 721-6726 at 891-9999. – EAS