Payo kay Mega: Tigilan na ang pagiging emotera sa social media

SA isang banda, Sharon Cuneta—for all her series of ambiguous posts on social media—is partly to blame kung bakit napabalitang she’s HIV positive.

Bagama’t only the gullible ones would be the first to believe such piece of news perpetrated by those na walang magawa sa buhay at wala ring masasabing maganda sa kanilang kapwa, the Megastar’s mincing of words has sowed public confusion, worse, unfair judgment.

Kung antimano’y sinabi na ni Sharon ang dahilan ng kanyang biglaang pag-alis ng bansa sans beating around the bush ay baka naunawaan pa siya kundi man nakisimpatya ang mga netizens anuman ang kanyang pinagdaraanan sa buhay.

Sana kung hindi si Sharon ang nagpo-post na ‘yon na kilalang matalino who articulates her thoughts and feelings with candor, baka hindi siya napaglaruan sa socmed. Pero kung napakapribado man ng tunay na dahilan ng pag-e-emote niya, it’s best she doesn’t take it to social media. Kimkimin na lang niya ‘yon sa kanyang dibdib until she finds a way to loosen up herself.

Paniniwala kasi namin, hindi sumbungan ng puso ang social media.