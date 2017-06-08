Tatay ng kilalang aktor buking na ang kabadingan, katropa ng anak nilalandi By Ronnie Carrasco III Bandera

HULA hoop: Hindi lang minsan naming narinig ang tsismis na may bahid-kabadingan ang ama ng isang sikat na aktor. Pansinin-dili namin ang pagpatol niya sa mga bashers ng kanyang anak. Sa isip-isip namin, dala lang ‘yon ng natural instinct ng isang magulang: ang ipagtanggol kundi man ipaglaban nang patayan ang kanyang anak. Pero parang gusto na naming makumbinsi na nahaluan na ng berdeng dugo ang kanyang ugat sa kuwentong ito. Madalas daw kasi sa kanilang tahanan ang pag-eestima niya ng mga lalaking panauhin, nasa line of 20 at mga artistahin pa ang itsura. “Baka naman mga tropa lang ng anak niya?” pagkontra ng aming kausap. Pero giit ng kakuwentuhan nitong sumusumpa na ang showbiz dad ay karagdagan sa humahabang listahan ng mga miyembro ng LGBT community, “Naku, kung pagsilbihan niya ‘yung mga bagets, wagas! Para siyang pusang hindi maihi! May kembot at pilantik ng daliri pa siyang nalalaman!”

