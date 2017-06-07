Trillanes itinanggi ang umano’y pagkakaugnay sa Maute; rumesbak kay Aguirre

RUMESBAK si Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV kay Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II matapos ang umano’y pagtatangka na iugnay siya sa paglusob sa Marawi.
“For the record, I am not involved in any way with the Maute group or the Marawi incident. (Defense) Secretary (Delfin) Lorenzana said so himself,” sabi ni Trillanes.
Inakusahan ni Aguirre si Trillanes na nakipagkita umano siya sa ilang lokal na lider sa Marawi City noong Mayo 2, kasama sina Sen. Bam Aquino at Magdalo Rep Gary Alejano bago ang nangyaring pag-atake ng teroristang Maute Group.
“The incompetence of Aguirre is only matched by his stupidity. I would advise him to avoid getting his intel from Facebook conspiracy theorists,” sabi ni Trillanes.
Sa hiwalay na pahayag, itinanggi rin ni Aquino ang alegasyon ni Aguirre.
Binatikos din ni Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan ang alegasyon ni Aguirre na sangkot ang Liberal Party (LP) sa destabilisasyon laban sa administrasyon.
“This is pure nonsense and this is the nth time Secretary Aguirre has come up with baseless accusations linking the Liberal Party to destabilization efforts,” sabi ni Pangilinan.
