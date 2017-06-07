Mga nasawi sa Resorts World umiwas sa bala kaya namatay sa usok
4:17 pm | Wednesday, June 7th, 2017
Tumanggi na lumabas sa kanilang pinagtataguan ang mga nasawi sa Resort World Manila attack sa takot na barilin sila ni Jessie Javier Carlos.
Sa pagdinig ng Kamara de Representantes kahapon, sinabi ni Resorts World president Kingson Sian na na-suffocate ang mga nasawi dahil ayaw nilang lumabas kahit mausok na.
Sinabi ni Sian na mayroong mga tao na nagsara ng pintuan ng kuwarto sa takot na makapasok si Carlos.
Isang bag din umano na mayroong mga bala na iniwan si Carlos kaya akala ng mga biktima ay higit sa isa ang salarin.
“It’s very unfortunate that there were fatalities,” ani Sian. “What complicated the matter was not the fire, but the gunfire which struck fear. It’s usually the normal reaction ng tao na, kung may sunog, tatakbo away from sunog. In this case, hindi sila lumabas ng kwarto because of fear.”
Malayo na umano si Carlos sa isang kuwarto kung saan marami ang nagtago pero hindi lumabas ang mga ito dahil sa takot.
Ayon sa Bureau of Fire and Protection makapal na usok ang lumabas sa pagkasunog ng mga upuan at gaming table.
