2 preso patay sa gang war sa Camp Bagong Diwa

PATAY ang dalawang preso matapos nangyaring riot sa Metro Manila District Jail sa Camp Bagong Diwa sa Taguig City sa kasagsagan ng brownout noong Martes ng gabi.

Sinabi ni Acting Interior Secretary Catalino Cuy na sumiklab ang riot sa pagitan ng mga miyembro ng dalawang gang na —Bahala Na at Sigue Sigue Sputnik—ganap na alas- 6:30 gabi sa loob ng compound ng jail. Nang rumesponde ang mga miyembro ng Special Action Force (SAF) ng PNP, napatay ng dalawang bilanggo.

Kinilala ang mga biktima na sina Lucky Natividad at Gerald Tolentino, na kabilang sa magkaribal na gang, samantalang sugatan naman ang 17 iba pa.

“Initial findings said the cause of altercation was due to the power outage,” sabi ng ulat.

Napaulat na isang linggo na ang nararanasang power outage sa loob ng detention facility.

Pinutulan ng suplay ng kuryente ang district jail dahil sa milyong-milyong halaga ng hindi nababayarang kuryente.

Iginiit naman ng mga otoridad na kontrolado na ang sitwasyon sa jail sa Taguig.

