9-anyos na batang lalaki dinukot sa Sulu – AFP

DINUKOT ang siyam-na-anyos na batang lalaki sa Patikul, Sulu kagabi.
Sinabi ni Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana, commander ng Joint Task Force Sulu ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, na tinangay ng mga armadong kalalakihan ang batang lalaki mula sa kanyang bahay sa Barangay San Raymundo.
“The Joint Task Force Sulu and the local police have been exerting all our best effort to locate and rescue the victim,” sabi ni Sobejana.
Ayon naman kay Dr. Raden Ikbal, chair ng Bangsa Sug Against Kidnapping and other Organized Crimes (Bassakao Inc.,), dinukot ang Grade 4 na estudyante sa harap mismo ng kanyang nanay.
“The family of the boy is not wealthy. The mother sells snacks in one of the canteens of an elementary school in Jolo,” dagdag ni Ikbal.
Umapela si Ikbal sa mga kidnaper na palayain ang bata ng walang kondisyon.
“It is Ramadhan and we are appealing to these kidnappers to release the boy. Ramadhan is about peace,” dagdag ni Ikbal.
