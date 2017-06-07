Sigaw ng fans sa beach photos ni Maine Mendoza: Body goals, pang FHM! By Djan Magbanua Bandera

BODY goals, pang FHM cover, oozing with sexiness. Ilan lang yan sa mga komento ng netizens sa mga photos from Maldives na in-upload ni Maine Mendoza sa kanyang social media accounts. Nakabakasyon kasi si Ate gurl ngayon. tropical state of mind A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:17am PDT Ayon kay Maine, ang Maldives ay ang kanyang “dream destination”. Isa din ang Maldives sa paburitong pagbakasyonan ng mga artista lately. dream destination 🌊☀️ A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:08am PDT “Two piece kung two piece ang labanan! Walang retoke yan ah…natural sexy! Love you menggay!” sey ni @iamjojitg “Grabe ohhhh ang haught” comment ng isang @cxennadongcs para-para-paradise A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT Kayo anong masasabi nyo sa beach photos ng Dubsmash Queen?

