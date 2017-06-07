Pulis patay sa pagliligtas sa isang dinukot na babae sa Nueva Ecija

PATAY ang isang pulis matapos ang isinagawang operasyon para mailigtas ang isang dinukot na babae sa Barangay Buliran, Nueva Ecija kahapon.

Napatay din ang kidnaper na si Aldy Mendez, matapos ang nangyaring habulan, nang barilin si PO3 Marlon Francisco, isang miyembro ng Sta. Rosa police station, ganap na ala-1:30 ng hapon, ayon kay Senior Supt. Antonio Yarra, Nueva Ecija police director.

Dinukot ni Mendez ang biktimang si Daiselyn Popes noong Mayo 16 matapos niyang mapatay ang kanyang kapareha na si Ricky Agustin sa bayan ng Sta. Rosa, sabi ng pulis. Natagpuan ng mga pulis ang biktima na may kadena sa sa kanyang leeg at kamay.

Sinusuri pa ang biktima kung ginahasa rin ito.

Dinala si Francisco sa isang lokal na ospital ngunit idineklara siyang dead on arrival ng mga doktor.

Sinabi ng pulisya na ni-raid ng pinagsanib na puwersa ng San Antonio and Sta. Rosa, at Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC) ang isang kubo kung saan dinala ni Mendez ang biktima.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.