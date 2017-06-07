Powers ng Pagcor gustong kunin ng Kamara

Plano ng Kamara de Representantes na kunin sa Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., ang kapangyarihan na magbigay ng prangkisa sa mga operator ng casino.

Sa pagdinig kaugnay ng pag-atake sa Resorts World Manila, sinabi ni House majority leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Farinas na inutusan siya ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez upang maghain ng panukala upang ang Kongreso na ang magbigay ng prangkisa sa mga casino operator sa bansa.

“Pagcor is an operator, a regulator, it is a licensor parang chopseuy na lang eh,” ani Farinas.

Sinabi ni Farinas na ipapanukala nila na ibasura ang RA 9487 (Pagcor Charter) at PD 1869 (Powers of Pagcor).

“Under the leadership of the speaker, instructions of the speaker to me, we will review Republic Act 9487 and repealing all together PD 1869. You know gambling is prohibited in the country but the presidential decree empowered Pagcor to have the sole authority to authorize, license, regulate gambling. That should not be allowed that should only be a congressional grant of franchise,” ani Farinas.

Mayroong mga alegasyon na ang paghingi ng prangkisa ng mga malalaking kompanya sa Kongreso upang makapagnegosyo sa bansa ay nababahiran ng korupsyon.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni House committee on games and amusement chairman Gus Tambunting na masasayang ang narating ng bansa kung mayroong problema sa seguridad lalo na sa mga lugar na kailangan ay ligtas.

“The Philippines is on the verge of becoming one of the world’s entertainment capitals. We will not be able to achieve this if our visitors, investors and the Filipino people in general do not feel safe,” ani Tambunting. “If we do not shape up our security measures, what happened at Resorts World Manila could also happen in our other hotels, casinos, stadiums, concert halls and other places where a lot of people gather.”