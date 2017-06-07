BIR ‘pinatulog’ ni Mommy D kaugnay ng P1.4M tax evasion case INQUIRER.net

KINANSELA ng Court of Tax Appeals ang P1.4 milyong kaso ng tax evasion laban sa nanay ni Sen. Manny Pacquiao, na si Mommy Dionisia Pacquiao, sa pagsasabing pinagkaitan ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) si Mommy D ng tamang proseso. KINANSELA ng Court of Tax Appeals ang P1.4 milyong kaso ng tax evasion laban sa nanay ni Sen. Manny Pacquiao, na si Mommy Dionisia Pacquiao, sa pagsasabing pinagkaitan ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) si Mommy D ng tamang proseso. Sa 26 pahinang desisyon, inaprubahan ng CTA Second Division ang petisyon ni Pacquiao para repasuhin ang final decision on disputed assessment (FDDA) na ipinalabas noong Enero 2018 ni Revenue Region No. 18 Director Thelma Milabao. “It can be inferred that respondent [Milabao] had no intention of giving petitioner [Pacquiao] the opportunity to be heard on her arguments against the PAN (preliminary assessment notice), if any,” sabi ng desisyon.”Clearly, respondent failed to observe due process when she issued the FLD even before petitioner supposedly received the PAN.” Naungkat ang posibleng hindi pagbabayad ng buwis ni Mommy Dionisia sa kasagsagan ng P3.299 bilyong tax evasion laban kay Manny at misis na si Jinkee.

