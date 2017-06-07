Mga namatay sa Resorts World gustong mapanood ng mga solon By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hindi kontento ang mga kongresista sa mga CCTV footage na napanood nila sa nangyari sa Resort World Manila noong Hunyo 2 kaya ipinakuha nila ang kopya ng video mula Mayo 31 hanggang Hunyo 3. Hindi kontento ang mga kongresista sa mga CCTV footage na napanood nila sa nangyari sa Resort World Manila noong Hunyo 2 kaya ipinakuha nila ang kopya ng video mula Mayo 31 hanggang Hunyo 3. Sa joint hearing ng House committee on public order and safety, on games and amusement at on tourism, inutusan ang mga opisyal ng Resorts World Manila na ibinigay ang raw video sa loob ng 48 oras. Nais ng mga solon na mapanood ang kuha ng video sa mga lugar kung saan nakuha ang mga namatay, kabilang ang asawa ni Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr., na si Elizabeth. Sinabi nina RWM president Kingson Sian at chief operating officer Stephen James Reilly na na maibibigay nila ang footage ng mahigit 2,000 CCTV camera. Upang hindi malabag ang Data Privacy law, hiniling ni Sian na magpalabas ang komite ng subpoena na pinagbigyan naman. Ayon kay Reilly mayroong mga CCTV camera na hindi na gumana matapos na sunugin ng attacker na si Jessie Carlos ang mga gaming table. Pinasinungalingan din nila na hindi gumana ang mga sprinklers ng gusali at nakuha rin ito sa footage.

