Ex-mayor hinatulan ng grave misconduct sa hindi pag-renew ng cockpit license By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

GUILTY ang hatol sa isang dating mayor sa Bohol sa kasong Grave Misconduct kaugnay ng pagtanggi nito na i-renew ang lisensya ng isang sabungan at pagpayag sa iligal na tupada.

Ang parusang ipinataw kay ex-Mabini Mayor Esther Fostanes- Tabigue ay pagsibak sa serbisyo sakaling nakakuha ito ng posisyon sa gobyerno. Kung hindi siya ay pagmumultahin na kasing halaga ng kanyang isang taong suweldo.

Bukod dito, hindi na rin maaaring tumakbo sa halalan si Tabigue at kinukumpiska pabor sa gobyerno ang kanyang retirement benefits.

Siya ay sinampahan din ng kasong paglabag sa The Cockfighting Law of 1974 (Presidential Decree 449), at Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019) sa Sandiganbayan.

Ang kaso ay nag-ugat sa reklamo ni Danilo Du na mayroong prangkisa sa pagpapatakbo ng sabungan mula pa noong 2009. Noong 2014 ay tumanggi umano si Tabigue na i-renew ang prangkisa kahit na nakasunod ito sa itinakdang panuntunan.

“It is the law, an ordinance or some well-defined officially written regulation that should define the detailed requirements for the issuance of a license to operate a cockpit and not the respondent. As far as PD 449, PD 1602, PD 1608 and Municipal Ordinance No. 3, Series of 2006 are concerned, complainant had already complied with the basic requirements and respondent is already bereft of any reason to deny it. This is especially so when, at that time, the municipality had been illegally granting permits to conduct cockfighting events during town fiestas in places other than a licensed cockpit,” sabi ng desisyon. —Leifbilly Begas

