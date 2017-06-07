Dennis bagong MTRCB board member, nakiusap sa bashers By Ambet Nabus Bandera

“PAGBIGYAN n’yo naman ako.” Ang mensahe naman ni kaibigang Dennis Padilla sa mga bashers niya sa social media na patuloy na kumukuwestyon sa pagkakatalaga niya bilang bagong MTRCB board member. Noong May pa pala lumabas ang appointment ni Dennis, pero ngayong June lang siya nakapanumpa at sobrang grateful daw siya sa tiwala ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa kakayahan niya. “Mga 70 plus movies na rin naman ang nagawa ko. Halos naging buhay ko na rin ang TV. At bilang magulang, alam na alam ko kung ano ang mga maaari lang ipapanood sa mga anak ko, kaya siguro naman ay kakayanin ko ang responsibilidad,” pahayag ng magaling na komedyante at dating konsehal. Very liberal daw ang approach na gagawin ni Dennis ayon sa mga panuntunan ng MTRCB at mas tututukan daw niya ang mga palabas sa TV. “Sa movies kasi mas madali-dali ang rebyuhan na ginagawa kumpara sa TV shows. Yung classification and rating process, mas madugo sa TV,” sey pa nito. Sa pagiging very active ngayon ng “pamilya” niya sa showbiz (kasama na ang anak na si Julia Barretto), sey ni Dennis, “Nagkataon lang. At least lahat kami ngayon may kani-kaniyang pinagkakaabalahan pero we see to it na may maayos kaming komunikasyon.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.