Vivian Velez: Pagkaadik sa sugal at droga pareho lang ang epekto

NAKISAWSAW si Vivian Velez sa nangyaring nakawan sa isang casino recently.

Nag-post si Vivian ng message addressing the gambling addiction of some people.

“Do we continue to ignore the epidemic of gambling addiction in our country or will we finally acknowledge that it has become a public health crisis.

“It is important to understand that gambling addiction is just as real, and its consequences just as tragic, as alcohol or drug abuse.”

‘Yan ang hanash niya. Ang daming nag-react sa kanyang comment and it drew mixed reaction.

“Addicting talaga yang gambling just like drugs (including nicotine) and drinking alcohol! Kaso ang epekto niyan is too much pressure dahil mababaon ka sa utang!”

“Ipasara na lahat yan. Kung may tokhang para sa drugs, may version din dapat for gambling. Tutal naman, the rationale behind tokhang is the relationship between crime and drugs. Gambling also leads to crime, kaya dapat lang ipagbawal ito.”

“Di naman necessary na isara ang mga casino. Para maaddress ang gambling addiction. Identifying gambling addiction as a health issue is a good start and offering psychiatric assistance to victims is a good start.”

“May causative relationship kase dapat, hindi dahil may isang isolated case idadamay lahat. Bakit ang alcohol madami din violence about it hindi ipagbawal?

“Cigarettes kill a lot of people and soft drinks causes diabetes. Lahat may negative effect pero nasa government natin at casino owners ang responsible management how to make this safe these institutions for everyone ganun din sa mga players to seek a support system to guide them kung nagkakamoney problem na at matanong ko lang how will you address the unemployment kapag pinasara yan ganun din ang pera sa PAGCOR?

“Baka sa susunod kung ganyan kayo mag isip ipagbawal ang motor kasi ginagamit ng riding in tandem.”

Ang napansin lang namin ay ang pagiging one-sided ng batas. Kapag mahirap ka at nagsugal ka tulad ng tong-its or cara y cruz ay huhulihin ka dahil illegal gambling ‘yon. Pero kapag ikaw ay nasa casino ay hindi ganito ang senaryo.

Does this mean na ang mahihirap ay walang karapatang magsugal?