P75M natagpuan sa pinamugaran ng Maute sa Marawi

AABOT sa P75 milyong halaga ng cash at tseke ang natagpuan sa pinamugaran ng isang sniper ng teroristang Maute group.
Nagbabahay-bahay ang mga tropa ng Marine bilang bahagi ng clearing operation nang matagpuan ang mga cash at tseke sa Brgy. Saduc Proper noong Lunes, ayon sa pahayag mula sa Task Force Marawi ng Armed Forces.
Idinagdag ng task force na tinatayang aabot sa P52.2 milyon ang cash na narekober at P23.77 milyon naman ang kabuuang halaga ng tseke.
Nakakumpiska rin ang mga miyembro ng 37th Marine Company ang isang M16 rifle sa bahay matapos na mapatay ang isang sniper na tumatarget sa Army Scout Rangers.
“This is now the subject of a thorough investigation. Let us wait for the results,” sabi ni AFP spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla.
Pinuri ni Brig. Gen. Joselito Rolando Bautista, Task Force Marawi commander, ang mga tropa ng gobyerno.
“This is a proof that our soldiers do not engage in looting and the AFP will not tolerate such,” sabi ni Bautista
