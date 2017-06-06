Oral argument itinakda ng SC kaugnay ng petisyon vs martial law proclamation INQUIRER.net

ITINAKDA ng Korte Suprema ang oral argument kaugnay ng petisyon na kumukuwestiyon sa legalidad ng ipinalabas na martial law ni Pangulong Duterte sa Mindanao.

Isasagawa ang oral argument sa Hunyo 13, 14, at 15. Sa isang en banc session, binigyan din ng Kataastaasang Hukuman ang mga respondent ng hanggang Hunyo 12 para magsumite ng komento.

Kabilang sa mga pinapasagot ay sina Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana at Gen. Eduardo Año, chief of staff ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Itinalaga sina Lorenzana at Año bilang martial law administrator. Pinangunahan ni Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman ang pagsasampa ng petisyon.

