DOLE sinuspinde ang pagpapadala ng mga OFWs sa Qatar

INIHAYAG ni Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III na pansamantalang magpapatupad ng deployment ban ng mga overseas Filipinos workers (OFWs) sa Qatar matapos kumalas ang pitong kalapit na bansa sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa una dahil umano sa pagbibigay ng suporta sa mga terorista.

“Effective today, the deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar is suspended,” sabi ni Bello.

Idinagdag ni Bello na magiging epektibo ang suspensyon hanggang hindi pa nakukumpleto ang pagrerepaso kaugnay ng kaligtasan ng mga OFWs sa Qatar.

“There have been wild rumors going around, but our labor attache there said there is no truth to such rumors. There is no food riot, but Filipinos were advised to prepare,” dagdag ni Bello.

Base sa datos ng DOLE, tinatayang aabot sa 141,000 OFWs ang nasa Qatar.

“Relatively, they enjoy good working conditions,” ayon pa kay Bello.

“The assessment of Qatar and other Middle Eastern countries by the Department of Foreign Affairs will determine length of deployment ban,” ayon pa kay Bello.

Sa ngayon, wala pang planong ilikas ang mga Pinoy sa Qatar, bagamat pinayuhan ng Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) unit ang mga OFWs na mag-imbak ng pagkain, tubig at gamot.

” Qatar does not produce its own food,” dagdag ni Bello.