HDO inilabas vs Misuari

Nagpalabas ng hold departure order ang Sandiganbayan Third Division laban kay dating Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Gov. Nur Misuari kaugnay ng mga kasong kinakaharap nito sa paggamit ng P115.22 milyong pondo.

Inutusan ng korte ang Bureau of Immigration na huwag palabasin ng bansa si Misuari maliban na lamang kung pinayagan nila ito.

Bukod kay Misuari kasama sa HDO ang mga opisyal ng Department of Education-ARMM na sina Director Leovegilda Cinches, chief accountant Pangalian Maniri, supply officer Sittie Aisa Usman, accountant Alladin Usi, ARMM resident auditor Nader Macagaan, at mga pribadong indibidwal na sina Cristeta Ramirez ng CPR Publishing at Lolita Sambeli ng White Orchid Printing and Publishing House.

“The Court, in the exercise of its inherent power to use all means necessary to carry its order into effect, more effectively, to preserve and maintain the effectiveness of its jurisdiction over the case/s and the person/s of the accused so as to render accused at all times amenable to its writs and processes… hereby orders the Commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration to hold the departure from the Philippines of the above-named accused and to include the name/s of said accused in the Hold Departure list of said bureau,” saad ng desisyon.

Nagsampa ng kasong graft at malversation of public funds thru falsification of documents ang Ombudsman laban sa mga akusado na nagsabwatan umano sa paggawa ng krimen.

Bumili umano ng mga gamit ang DepEd-ARMM noong 2000 at 2001. Binayaran umano ang “information technology package”, “multi-media information technology package”, at “educational materials” kahit na hindi na-deliver ang mga ito.