K Brosas 2 beses sumablay sa concert nina Rico J at Hajji Alejandro

NAGKALAT si K Brosas sa recent concert nila nina Rico J. Puno at Hajji Alejandro.

During a duet ng “Nakapagtataka”, a popular hugot song of Hajji, ay biglang huminto si K sa pagkanta dahil hindi niya naabot ang mataas na nota. Sa kanyang Aegis medley naman, hindi na naman naabot ni K ang high notes.

Ang problema kay K ay wala siyang emosyon kung kumanta. She’s not a singer, she’s a performer.

Parang she’s just like MOUTHING the lyrics without knowing the essence of the song.

Isa pa, nakakalimutan niya ang lyrics and at times, hindi niya naaabot ang rurok ng song.

Nadismaya ang reporter-friends naming kasama sa panonood ng show sa pagkakalat ni K. Talagang pinakain siya ng alikabok nina Hajji at Rico J.

Sa Willy Cruz medley nila, Rico J slayed the iconic song “Sana’y Wala Ng Wakas.” Mas madamdamin pang kumanta ang anak ni Rico J. na si Tosca Puno who did a duet with her father.

Pero bumawi naman siya sa kanyang spot number where she mimicked some singers. Kuwela talaga ang mga hirit niya about our singer’s vocal styles.

Say niya, si Sharon Cuneta kapag kumanta ay masyadong mahangin.

Si Zsa Zsa Padilla naman dahil may scoliosis ay hindi pantay ang balikat kapag kumakanta. Talagang bentang-benta ang mga jokes niya at lahat ay naaliw.