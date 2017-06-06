Botohan para sa ka-meant to be ni Barbie

LATE lumipad si Barbie Forteza patungong Singapore. Nauna kasi roon ang ilang cast ng Meant To Be led by the JEYA boys na sina Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Addy Raj at Ivan Dorschner. Join din sa biyahe sina Manilyn Reynes, Keempee de Leon at Sef Cadayona.

May naka-schedule na meet and greet ang cast ng MTB sa SG at isasabay na rin ang pag-taping ng ilang episodes doon.

Malapit nang magtapos ang primetime serye ng GMA na talaga namang patuloy na tinututukan at kinakikiligan ng mga manonood, lalo na ng mga bagets.

Kaya naman may pakontes ngayon ang programa para sa lahat ng mga viewers ng programa, sila ang boboto kung sino ang gusto nilang maging ka-meant to be ni Barbie sa finale ng series. Ang mananalong lucky viewer ay may premyong makukuha.