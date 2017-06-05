Apela ni de Lima ibinasura ng korte Bandera

IBINASURA ng Quezon City court ang apela ni Sen. Leila de Lima na ibasura ang kaso na inihain ng Kamara laban sa kanya ng Kamara matapos umanong payuhan ang kanyang dating boyfriend at bodyguard na si Ronnie Dayan.

Sa isang resolusyon, hindi pinaboran ni Judge Ma. Ludmila de Pio Lim, ng Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 34 ang motion for consideration ni de Lima dahil sa kawalan ng merito. Ipinag-utos ng korte na tuloy sa Biyernes ang nakatakdang inisyal na presentasyon ng ebidensiya ng prosekusyon.

Inaasahang uupo sa witness stand si House justice committee chief, Rep. Reynaldo.

Inakusahan si de Lima ng Kamara ng “disobedience of summons,” o paglabag saArticle 150 of the Revised Penal Code matapos umanong payuhan si Dayan na huwag dumalo sa pagdinig ng Kamara kaugnay ng umano’y pamamayagpag ng ilegal na droga sa New Bilibid Prison.

