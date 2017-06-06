Wacky Kiray waging I Can Do That Greatest Entertainer Bandera

ANG komedyanteng si Wacky Kiray ang itinanghal na Greatest Entertainer sa finals night ng I Can Do That matapos makakuha ng pinakamataas na pinagsamang puntos ng judges at text votes noong Linggo. Pinahanga ni Wacky ang mga hurado na sina Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo at Boy Abunda pati na rin ang mga manonood na tumutok sa kanyang makapigil-hingingang wire balancing act, na umani ng total score na 93.75%. Nag-uwi si Wacky ng P1 million bilang premyo. Naging madamdamin naman ang komedyante sa kanyang pagkapanalo at inialay ang kanyang tagumpay para sa kanyang pinakamamahal na pamilya at mga tagasuporta. Itinanghal namang second placer si Cristine Reyes (83.09%) habang third placer naman si Daniel Matsunaga (47.81%) at fourth placer naman si Gab Valenciano (44.44%).

