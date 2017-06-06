Bangs Garcia 3 buwan nang buntis; gusto ng baby boy

MASAYANG ibinalita ng aktres na si Bangs Garcia na tatlong buwan na siyang buntis courtesy of her husband Lloydi Birchmore.
Sa kanyang Instagram account, nag-post si Bangs ng mga litrato nila ni Lloydi kung saan hawak pa nila ang photo ng sonogram ng kanilang baby.
Nilagyan ito ni Bangs ng caption na: “We are ecstatic to share that Lloydi and I are going to be Mummy and Daddy soon.”
Sa isa namang cute na picture, makikita si Bangs na may hawak na lobo na may nakasulat na “Girl?” habang ang lobo namang hawak ng kanyang asawa ay may nakalagay na “Boy?”
Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni Bangs na gusto rin niya na baby boy ang maging panganay nila ni Lloydi.
Nakatakdang manganak ang aktres sa December.
