Fil-Am producer mas piniling gumawa ng pelikula sa Pinas kesa sa Hollywood

PLANO ng Pinoy-American actor/producer na si Anthony Diaz na isali ang international suspense-thriller movie niya under his own film outfit Kaizen Studios na “Way of The Cross” sa 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Original concept at co-directed ni Gorio Vicuna, ang “Way Of The Cross” ay isasali rin daw nila sa iba’t ibang international filmfest.

Magkakaroon din ito ng nationwide screening dito sa Pilipinas whether makasali o hindi sa MMFF.

All praises din si Anthony sa Pinoy co-stars niya sa “Way of the Cross”, bilang siya rin ang bida at producer ng pelikula. Ilan sa mga Pinoy talent na kasama niya rito ay sina Roxanne Barcelo, Daiana Menezes, Alvin Anson, Rafael Rossell at Isay Alvarez.

This is the first time gumawa ng pelikula sa Pilipinas si Anthony at kasama niya sa experience na ito ang kanyang ama na si Antonio Diaz, na co-director at co-producer din ng “Way of the Cross.”

Marami raw siyang natuklasan sa paggawa ng pelikula dito sa Pilipinas. Kakaiba raw sa naging sistema na nakasanayan niya na paraan ng filmmaking sa Hollywood.

Ni-reveal pa ni Anthony na marami pang agents na taga-Hollywood ang gusto raw bilhin ang script niya for “Way of the Cross” at gawin sa US. Pero mas pinili nila ng kanyang ama na dito gawin sa bansa.

“My dad was like, ‘Let me try it in the Philippines because I already made some good connections there. The Catholic culture is big there.

“I can feel that I can make a big film in the Philippines.’ He wants to put a lot of filmmaking in the Philippines on the map, because there’s a lot of great talents here. My dad feels that this is gonna be a great opportunity to showcase local Philippine talents,” aniya.