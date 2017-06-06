Tumbok Karera Tips, June 06, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (1) Smokin Saturday; TUMBOK – (5) Hiway One; LONGSHOT – (3) Breaking News

Race 2 : PATOK – (7) Cerveza Rosas; TUMBOK – (10) More Or Less; LONGSHOT – (3) Mysterious Sound/Faithful Wife

Race 3 : PATOK – (1) Street Don; TUMBOK – (7) Melody’s Diamond; LONGSHOT – (6) Amiga

Race 4 : PATOK – (7) Yes Kitty; TUMBOK – (3) Royal Reign; LONGSHOT – (2) Buenasnochesenores

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Rocking Hill; TUMBOK – (6) Stark/Hook And Rules; LONGSHOT – (5) Batang Arrastre

Race 6 : PATOK – (5) Kid Solis; TUMBOK – (7) Amazing Cole; LONGSHOT – (3) Mia’s Star

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Quitek Willy; TUMBOK – (1) Bukod Tangi; LONGSHOT – (7) Desperado

Race 8 : PATOK – (9) Battle Hill; TUMBOK – (2) Special Forces; LONGSHOT – (1) Plug Ceremony

