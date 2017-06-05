Duterte nag-alok ng P10-M bounty vs. Hapilon

Nag-alok si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng P10-milyon reward para sa sinumang makapagsusuplong kay Isnilon Hapilon, ang umano’y “emir” ng ISIS sa Pilipinas, buhay o patay, ayon sa militar Lunes. Nag-alok si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng P10-milyon reward para sa sinumang makapagsusuplong kay Isnilon Hapilon, ang umano’y “emir” ng ISIS sa Pilipinas, buhay o patay, ayon sa militar Lunes. “The President is offering P10-million reward money for the neutralization of Isnilon Hapilon who is believed to be leading the terrorist Maute-ISIS group in Marawi City,” sabi ni Armed Forces chief Gen. Eduardo Año sa isang kalatas. Bukod kay Hapilon, nag-alok din si Pangulong Duterte ng tig-P5 milyon para sa magkapatid na Abdullah at Omar Maute, anang military chief. “The Armed Forces welcomes the pronouncement of President Duterte. We hope that this will bear significant accomplishments leading to the eventual arrest and neutralization of Isnilon Hapilon and the Maute brothers,” ani Año. Ipinaalam ni Pangulong Duterte kay Año ang mga bounty Linggo ng gabi, habang sila’y nasa Cebu, sabi ni Col. Edgard Arevalo, hepe ng AFP public affairs office. “This reflects the resolve of the administration to get the terrorists dead or alive to finally end the conflict in Marawi City,” ani Arevalo. Ang bounty na inalok ng Pangulo para kay Hapilon ay bukod pa sa US$5-milyon gantimpala na alok ng U.S. government, aniya. Hiwalay pa ang mga naturang bounty sa P7.4 milyon na dati nang inalok ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas. Bago maging pinuno ng mga terorista sa Lanao del Sur, kilala si Hapilon para sa pamumuno sa paksyon ng Abu Sayyaf na nakabase sa Basilan. Dahil sa mga kinasangkutang insidente habang lider ng Abu Sayyaf sa Basilan, nahaharap si Hapilon sa mga warrant of arrest para sa kidnapping with ransom at serious illegal detention. Noong nakaraang Disyembre, namonitor ang paglipat ni Hapilon sa Lanao del Sur para umano magtayo ng “wilayat” o Islamic State, sa utos ng mga kasapi ng ISIS sa Gitnang Silangan, sabi ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana noong Enero.

