DU30 wala pang ginawa para ipagtanggol ang mga teritoryo ng PH-Justice Carpio

TAHASANG sinabi ni Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio na wala pang ginagawa si Pangulong Duterte para idepensa ang mga teritoryo ng Pilipinas.

Noong isang taon, kinatigan ng Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) ang isinumiteng mga petisyon ng Pilipinas, kasama na ang desisyon na taliwas sa United Nations Convention on the Laws of the Seas (UNCLOS) at walang legal na basehan ang nine-dash line na deklarasyon ng China.

Idinagdag ni Carpio na dapat isulong ni Duterte ang tatlong polisiya, kasama na ang mga sumusunod: ituloy ang pakikipagkaibigan sa China; idepensa ang mga teritoryo ng Pilipinas at palakasin ang relasyon sa US.

“This must be applied by our national leader. If our national leader cannot do all three, then he does not deserve to be our national leader because what is at stake is our survival as a sovereign and independent nation,” sabi ni Justice Carpio sa Meets Inquirer Multimedia kahapon.

Idinagdag ni Carpio na binibigyan niya ng “A++” na grado si Duterte hinggil sa isyu ng pakikipagkaibigan sa China.

“But on the two other things—defending our territories and maritime entitlements, he has not done anything yet,” dagdag ni Carpio.

Sinabi pa ni Carpio na nararapat na kumilos na ngayon si Duterte.

“Time is of the essence,” giit pa ni Carpio.

Nagbabala si Carpio na mawawala sa Pilipinas ang Reed Bank sakaling hindi kumilos agad ang gobyerno.

“Unless, we develop Reed Bank as a substitute, we will have a 10 to 12 hours of brownout in Luzon which will devastate our economy,” ayon pa kay Carpio.