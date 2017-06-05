Bagong mga armas mula US gagamitin sa Marawi INQUIRER.net

TINANGGAP ng Philippine Marines ang mga bagong baril at mga kagamitan mula sa United States na unang gagamitin sa patuloy na operasyon sa Marawi City. Kabilang sa mga donasyon na ibinigay ng US ay 300 M4 carbines, 200 Glock 21 pistols, apat na M134D Gatling-style machine guns, at 100 M203 grenade launchers.

Ito’y bahagi ng Counterterrorism Training and Equipment Program ng US.

Nauna nang idiniliber ang 25 bagong combat rubber raiding craft na may outboard motor.

Kinumpirma ni Marines chief Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat na ilan sa mga armas at kagamitan ay gagamitin ng tropa ng gobyerno sa Marawi City.

“We will give this to our troops. Our priority is in Marawi,” sabi ni Salamat.

Naglaan ang gobyerno ng US P15 bilyon grant sa Pilipinas na tatagal ng limang taon, kung saan kasama rito ang pagsasanay ng mga sundalo.

Nagbigay na ang Joint US Military Assistance Group ng P7.3 bilyong halaga ng mga kagamitan sa Philippine Marines at iba pang sangay ng militar.

