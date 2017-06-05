Mga senador minaliit ang petisyon sa SC vs martial law

MINALIIT ng mga senador ang paghahain ng petisyon sa Korte Suprema na kumukuwestiyon sa legalidad ng pagdedeklara ni Pangulong Duterte ng martial law sa Mindanao.

“That’s their right to petition. I don’t expect much from it,” sabi ni Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto.

Sinabi naman ni Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III na mali ang ginawang pagsasampa ng petisyon sa harap naman ng ulat na umabot na sa 1,200 Islamic State (IS) ang nakapasok sa Pilipinas.

“Anti-Duterte lang sila, it’s as simple as that,” sabi ni Sotto matapos namang ihain ng mga kongresista na nasa oposisyon ang petisyon kontra batas militar sa Mindanao.

Sinabi naman ni Sen.Francis “Chiz” Escudero na karapatan ng mga kongresista na iakyat sa Kataastaasang Hukuman ang isyu hinggil sa legalidad ng martial law.

“But it seems quite obvious, based on media reports alone, that there is an ongoing rebellion in Marawi,” sabi ni Escudero, sa harap naman ng patuloy na operasyon ng tropa ng gobyerno laban sa teroristang grupong Maute.

Kumpiyansa naman si Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito na kakatigan ng Korte Suprema ang desisyon ni Duterte na magdeklara ng batas militar sa Mindanao.

“I am confident the Supreme Court will uphold as lawful the declaration of martial law, which is absolutely necessary to attain genuine and lasting peace in Mindanao,” ayon pa kay Ejercito.

Kabilang sina Recto, Sotto, Escudero, at Ejercito sa 17 mga senador na sumuporta sa resolusyon na sumusuporta sa pagdedeklara ni Duterte ng martial law.