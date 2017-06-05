Biyahe sa Western Visayas naparalisa matapos ang transport strike-Piston Inquirer

NAPARALISA ang biyahe sa Western Visayas matapos simulan ang dalawang araw na tigil pasada para tutulan ang planong phaseout ng mga public utility vehicles (PUVs) na may edad na 15 taon. SINABI ni Edgar Salarda, spokesperson ng Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) sa Panay Island, na tinatayang 97 porsiyento ng PUVs ang lumahok sa strike.

Sa Capiz, 95 porsiyento ng mga PUVs na bumibiyahe sa Roxas City ang sumali sa tigil pasada.

Naparalisa rin ang biyahe sa Aklan matapos 95 porsiyento ng mga PUVs ang hindi pumasada.

Sinabi ni Salarda na nakilahok din sa tigil pasada ang mga transport groups sa Antique atGuimaras.

Tanging mga bus, taxi at mga van ang bumiyahe sa Antique at Guimaras,

Kontra ang mga transport groups sa isinusulong na modernisasyon ng Department of Transportation, kung saan planong i-phaseout ang mga jeepney na may edad na 15 taon.

