AFP ikinagulat ang ulat na 1,200 ISIS nasa PH na

INAMIN ni Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Restituto Padilla na walang impormasyon ang militar kaugnay ng pahayag ng defense minister ng Indonesia na tinatayang 1,200 na miyembro ng ISIS ang nasa Pilpinas na.
“The revelations of the Indonesian defense minister is something that came as a surprise to us because as was mentioned by senior defense officials, in truth, we don’t have those numbers,” sabi ni Padilla.
Nauna nang sinabi ni Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu na aabot sa 1,200 ISIS ang nasa bansa kung saan 40 rito ay nagmula sa Indonesia.
“Although, there is information available and although there are numbers indicated in those information, until such time that we have the specifics and the documents to prove it, that is the only time that we will certainly allude to them as specific numbers,” ayon pa kay Padilla.
Ito’y sa harap naman ng paglusob ng mga miyembro ng teroristang grupong Maute sa Marawi City.
Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Padilla na lumobo ang bilang ng mga miyembro ng Maute mula sa orihinal na 50 dahil na rin sa mga indibidwal at grupo na nakisimpatiya sa teroristang grupo.
“So, again, the entry of other sympathetic individuals and groups may have swelled that number, as well as the release of prisoners from the city jail,” sabi ni Padilla.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94