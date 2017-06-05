AFP ikinagulat ang ulat na 1,200 ISIS nasa PH na

INAMIN ni Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Restituto Padilla na walang impormasyon ang militar kaugnay ng pahayag ng defense minister ng Indonesia na tinatayang 1,200 na miyembro ng ISIS ang nasa Pilpinas na.

“The revelations of the Indonesian defense minister is something that came as a surprise to us because as was mentioned by senior defense officials, in truth, we don’t have those numbers,” sabi ni Padilla.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu na aabot sa 1,200 ISIS ang nasa bansa kung saan 40 rito ay nagmula sa Indonesia.

“Although, there is information available and although there are numbers indicated in those information, until such time that we have the specifics and the documents to prove it, that is the only time that we will certainly allude to them as specific numbers,” ayon pa kay Padilla.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng paglusob ng mga miyembro ng teroristang grupong Maute sa Marawi City.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Padilla na lumobo ang bilang ng mga miyembro ng Maute mula sa orihinal na 50 dahil na rin sa mga indibidwal at grupo na nakisimpatiya sa teroristang grupo.

“So, again, the entry of other sympathetic individuals and groups may have swelled that number, as well as the release of prisoners from the city jail,” sabi ni Padilla.