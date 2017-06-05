Martial law kinuwestyon sa SC

Naghain ng petisyon sa Korte Suprema ang anim na miyembro ng independent minority bloc sa Kamara de Representantes upang kuwestyunin ang ipinaiiral na martial law sa Mindanao. Naghain ng petisyon sa Korte Suprema ang anim na miyembro ng independent minority bloc sa Kamara de Representantes upang kuwestyunin ang ipinaiiral na martial law sa Mindanao.

Pinangunahan ni Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman ang pagkuwestyon sa Proclamation 216 na wala umanong batayan kaya dapat itong ipawalang bisa ng korte.

Kasama ni Lagman sa paghahain ng petisyon sina Representatives Tomasito Villarin (Akbayan), Gary Alejano (Magdalo), Emmanuel Billones (Capiz), Teddy Brawner Baguilat, Jr. (Ifugao) at Edgar Erice (Caloocan).

Sinabi ni Lagman na idineklara ni Pangulong Duterte ang martial law at sinuspendi ang writ of habeas corpus sa Mindanao dahil sa ‘invasion’ o ‘rebellion’.

Nakasaad umano sa Konstitusyon na ang Korte Suprema ay mayroong kapangyarihan kung totoo ang batayan ng pagdedeklara nito.

Ayon sa petisyon, walang nangyaring rebelyon o invasion sa Marawi City o sa iba pang lugar sa Mindanao.

“Mere conclusions of fact and law on the pretended existence of rebellion and/or invasion will not serve as sufficient basis since errant conclusions have no legal pedigree,” ani Lagman. “No less than the military establishment has admitted that the current armed conflict in Marawi City was government-initiated and the armed confrontation was precipitated by the military operation to neutralize or capture Isnilon Hapilon, a high profile terrorist commander, which was resisted by the Maute Group of terrorists.”

Sinabi ni Lagman na ang paglaban ng Maute group ay upang proteksyunan si Hapilon at hindi upang sakupin ang Marawi.

Hindi rin umano totoo ang mga ulat ng pangulo kaugnay ng deklarasyon nito.

Hindi umano nasakop ng Maute ang Amai Pakpak Medical Center gaya ng sinabi ni Duterte at ito ay ayon kay Dr. Amer Saber, Medical Director ng naturang ospital.

Ayon sa Land Bank hindi ninakawan ng mga terorista ang kanilang sangay sa Marawi City, taliwas sa sinabi ni Duterte.

Hindi rin umano totoo na sinunog ang Marawi Central Elementary Pilot School at ang hepe ng Malabang sa Lanao de Sur na si Senior Inspector Romeo Enriquez ay hindi pinugutan gaya ng pahayag ni Duterte sa Russia noon gMayo 24.

“Contradicting Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s press briefing in Moscow on 23 May 2017, the AFP denied that the Marawi City Hall was occupied and Mindanao State University Vice President for academic affairs Alma Berowa assured that MSU has not been occupied.”

Sinabi ng mga petitioner na mayroong butas ang deklarasyon matapos sabihin ng mga opisyal ng gobyerno na hindi nila inirekomenda o kinonsulta ni Duterte bago ang pagpapatupad nito.

“The absence of recommendation and consultation was admitted and confirmed by Sec. Lorenzana when he briefed members of the Senate and the House of Representatives.”