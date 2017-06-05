MRT nagkaaberya ulit

Nasira sa unang araw ng academic year 2017-2018, ang Metro Rail Transit Line 3.

Papunta sa southbound ang tren ng MRT ng masira ito sa GMA Kamuning station alas-6:09 ng umaga.

Pinababa ang mga pasahero dahil sa technical problem at kinailangang makipagsiksikan ang mga ito sa sumunod na mga tren.

Noong linggo ay nasira rin ang isang south bound train ng MRT 3.

Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Boni Avenue station alas-12:36 ng hapon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.