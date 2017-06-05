Resorts World incident iimbestigahan ng Kamara
2:33 pm | Monday, June 5th, 2017
Magsasagawa ng imbestigasyon ang House committee on games and amusement at on public order ang safety kaugnay ng pag-atake sa Resorts World Manila kung saan 38 katao ang nasawi.
Sa Miyerkules isasagawa ang pagdinig na isasagawa sa Conference Hall ng Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal III na nasa tapat ng RWM.
“We will determine the lapses in security of the officers manning the hotel and alleged failure of hotel smoke detectors and sprinkle system and locked fire exits that contributed to those who perished,” ani Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo.
Sinabi ni Paranaque City Rep. Gus Tambunting, chairman ng games and amusement committee, na kanilang aalamin kung papaano maiiwasan na maulit ang kaparehong pangyayari.
“We will investigate. It’s mind-boggling how a man can bring in a long firearm and gasoline just like that. The public deserves to know what really happened,” ani Tambunting.
Naniniwala naman si House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na ‘act of terrorism’ ang nangyari sa RWM.
“The ultimate consequence of the attack on Resorts World is an act of terrorism. Let us stick to the definition of terrorism. Anybody with premeditation harms and kills people indiscriminately is a terrorist. Whether or not the perpetrator is a member of a known terrorist organization or a lone wolf acting independently, he is a terrorist. This is happening all over the world,” ani Alvarez.
