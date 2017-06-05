Kapwa akusado ni GMA humirit ulit ng piyansa, house arrest By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Naghain ng supplemental motion ang kapwa akusado ni dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo sa kasong plunder kaugnay ng iregularidad umano sa paggamit ng P366 milyong pondo ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

“It is respectfully submitted that the Honorable Court may immediately resolve the instant Supplemental Motion for Immediate Grant of Bail even prior to its reception of the testimony of accused Uriarte’s physicians relative to the matter of her medical conditions,” saad ng mosyon.

Nauna ng ibinasura ng Sandiganbayan First Division ang mosyon ni Uriarte na makapagpiyansa at sumailalim sa house arrest upang maipagamot ang kanyang breast cancer kaya inihain niya ang 10-pahinang supplemental motion.

Nais ni Uriarte na makulong sa kanyang bahay sa Brgy. Paligsahan, Quezon City habang siya ay sumasailalim sa gamutan. Malapit ito sa St. Lukes Medical Center kaya madali siyang maitatakbo doon sakaling kailanganin.

Umuwi si Uriarte sa bansa matapos na ibasura ng Korte Suprema ang kaso laban kay Arroyo.

Sa kanyang mosyon, sinabi ni Uriarte na napatunayan sa pagkakabasura ng kaso ni Arroyo na walang sabwatan na naganap kaya dapat ay ipawalang saysay na rin ang kasong isinampa sa kanya.

Nakakulong si Uriarte sa National Bureau of Investigation kung saan hindi umano siya makakukuha ng sapat na pahinga matapos ang chemotherapy.

