Bakbakan sumiklab sa gitna ng ‘ceasefire’ sa Marawi: 179 sibilyan nasagip, 2 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Di bababa sa 179 sibilyang naipit sa mga bakbakan sa Marawi City ang nasagip nang magpatupad ang pamahalaan ng “humanitarian ceasefire” Linggo, pero dalawang tao ang nasugatan nang sumiklab ang bakbakan sa gitna ng sandaling tigil opensiba, ayon sa militar. Di bababa sa 179 sibilyang naipit sa mga bakbakan sa Marawi City ang nasagip nang magpatupad ang pamahalaan ng “humanitarian ceasefire” Linggo, pero dalawang tao ang nasugatan nang sumiklab ang bakbakan sa gitna ng sandaling tigil opensiba, ayon sa militar. “Around 179 trapped civilians were rescued today. Two persons [were] hurt during the skirmishes while the humanitarian pause was ongoing,” sabi ni Armed Forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla. Una dito, inihayag ng militar na pumayag itong magpatupad ng ceasefire mula alas-8 ng umaga hanggang alas-12 ng tanghali, upang mahugot ng mga kawani ng pamahalaan at non-government organization ang mga residente ng Marawi na naipit sa bakbakan. Nasa ika-12 araw na ang bakbakan Linggo, at pinangangambahan na ang mga naipit na residente’y wala nang pagkain at tubig, o mayroon pang sugatan. Pero ayon kay Padilla, di pinapasok ang mga rescuer sa “high risk” para di sila malagay sa panganib at maiwasang maging komplikado pa ang sitwasyon. Dakong alas-8:30 ng umaga, 88 sibilyan ang na-rescue sa Brgy. Panggao Saduc at malapit sa Banggolo bridge, ayon sa ulat ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao regional police. Itinurn-over ang 88 sa mga social worker at pagdaka’y dinala sa Lanao del Sur provincial capitol. Pero pasado alas-10, sumiklab ang sagupaan habang pumapasok ang ilang kawal sa isang lugar na sakop ng ceasefire, ayon sa isang ulat sa radyo. Kinumpirma ni Padilla na may naganap na bakbakan sa dalawa o tatlong bahagi ng Marawi, pero sinabing umabot sa 179 ang na-rescue bago napaso ang ceasefire. Umabot na sa 221,275 katao ang lumikas dahil sa mga bakbakan sa lungsod, ayon sa regional police. Linggo ng umaga’y mahigit 3,000 nang miyembro ng government forces, karamiha’y sundalo, ang nasa Marawi para sugpuin ang mga kasapi ng Maute group, na nakipagsanib sa ibang lokal na Islamic militant group at may kaugnayan pa umano sa Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

