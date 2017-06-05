Payo kay Marian: Kailangan nang gamutin ang ‘sakit’ sa English



MAARTE na kung maarte, pero ang kaartehan namin ay hanggang sa pagsasalita lang lalo na sa pagbigkas ng mga salita sa wikang Ingles.

Bragging aside, sayang naman kasi ang mga inatenan naming speech classes as early as in Grade I all the way to college.

Mahihiya rin kami sa aming tinapos na degree kung barubal kaming magbigkas ng mga kataga lalo na kung may mga letrang “B, V, P at F” ang mga ito.

Magsilbi sanang unsolicited advice ito kay Mrs. Dingdong Dantes whose “Oh-Ep-Dobol U” (OFW) has become the butt of jokes among the learned and speech-schooled.

Maaaring trivial ito sa ilan, but we can’t forgive anyone thrown into the hosting pit who’s suffering from this B-V-P-F deficiency yet isn’t making a conscious effort to overcome it.

Dapat kasi’y umupa ang GMA kundi man si Mrs. Dantes mismo ng isang mahusay na speech clinician or instructor to get her prepared for the job. Napag-aaralan naman ang correct pronunciation, if not her director can do repeated takes until ma-perfect niya ang wastong pagbigkas ng mga acronyms or words in English.

Pero kung talagang handicap ni Mrs. Dantes ang pag-Iingles (tanggalin na ang ‘kung’), that problem can be remedied by getting her to mouth lines in the vernacular.

Nangangamba kasi kami kung kunwari’y may ipakikilala siyang OFW, would she say it this way, “Ipinakikilala po namin sa inyo si Pelicidad Ferez, tubong Ploridavlanca, Famfanga, nagtatrabaho bilang domestic helfer sa Faris, Prance”?

Naku, nalintikan na!