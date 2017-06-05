‘Ang harut-harot ng sexy video ni Lovi sa beach!’ By Jun Nardo Bandera

ANG harut-harot ni Lovi Poe sa kanyang video post sa Instagram habang nasa beach. Nilagyan pa niya ‘yon na inviting na music habang nagtatatakbo sa dalampasigan kaya umayon ito sa kasuotan niyang putting bra at flowing white shorts. Paraan kasi ito ni Lovi na magpakababae dahil sa bago niyang movie, ang “Woke Up Like This”, magpapalit sila ng katauhan ng kapareha niyang si Vhong Navarro. Ayon sa GMA Premiere Actress, malaking challenge na gampanan niya ang role ng isang lalaki. And this time, magpa-patawa pa siya eh, mas kilala siya bilang dramatic actress, di ba? Si Vhong naman, magpapakababae sa movie. Girl talaga at hindi girlash-girlash, huh! Ini-launch na kahapon ang teaser ng “Woke Up Like This”. Instant hit agad ito sa sa social media at tawang-tawa nga ang netizens sa ilang eksena nina Vhong at Lovi nang madiskubreng nagkapalit sila ng kasarian. Mula sa direskyon ni Joel Ferrer ang kaabang-abang na comedy film ng taon.

