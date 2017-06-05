Vina Morales nagpasilip ng boobs sa selfie photo By Jun Nardo Bandera

PASIKLAB pa rin ang seksing katawan ni Vina Morales. Tulo-laway ang mga lalaking nakakita ng selfie niya sa kanyang Instagram account in two-piece bikini. Hindi kasi simpleng kuha lang ‘yon. Kitang-kita ang magandang cleavage ng boobs niya na parang wala pang anak! No wonder, marami pa ring naaakit na lalaki si Vina dahil alam niyang i-maintain ang magandang porma ng kanyang katawan. Take note na isa si Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla sa nangunang nag-like sa kaakit-akit na post ni Vina. Ano kayang mase-sey naman ni Robin Padilla?

