Kim buwis-buhay ang ginawang pag-awra sa Nepal

BUWIS-BUHAY naman ang isang adventure na pinasukan ni Kim Chui sa Nepal matapos umawra-awra sa ilang lugar doon. This time, sinubukan naman ng Chinita Princess ang paragliding. Takot ang unang subok niya pero nang makaarangkada na, hayun at tili na nang tili ang aktres. Bahagi ng caption niya sa ipinost niyang photo, “Didn’t expect the last part..may pa roller coaster experience pala ang paragliding!!!” Matapang na nga si Kim pagdating sa kanyang #KIMadvenCHIUre pero pagdating sa pag-ibig, parang kabado muna siyang pumasok sa mas seryosong relasyon. Hanggang ngayon kasi ay hindi malinaw kung ano na ba talaga ang estado ng relasyon nila ni Xian Lim.

